We all need to drink more fluids to avoid dehydration – and dogs are no different.

While water makes up over half our body weight, it constitutes 80 per cent of our pets’ - making fluid replenishment even more important for their overall health.

As a guideline, your pet needs 70 ml of water daily for every 1 kg of weight. So, a 10 kg dog, such as a Westie, should drink around 700 ml - just over a pint - in 24 hours. A 30 kg large breed dog – such as a Labrador – should be drinking 2.1 litres during the same period.

To help us keep our pets hydrated this summer Rob Steele, from online animal experts PetSafe, has shared his eight top tips to keep our dogs hydrated, happy and healthy.

He explained: “The best seasonal advice we can give to pet owners is to make sure their four-legged friends are getting enough water. By following these few simple steps, we can make a real difference to their hydration and general health.

“Try to monitor water levels in bowls if you can, keeping an eye on how many times they visit them. If water levels don’t decrease sufficiently over the course of the day, they’re not drinking enough. Be aware of the signs of dehydration – including sunken eyes, lethargy, loss of appetite, a dry mouth and depression. And if they’re not adequately hydrated, they won’t be able to pant or sweat efficiently, which puts them at risk of overheating.

“It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on how often they go to the toilet. It’s a good sign if your pet is urinating several times a day. If your dog is dehydrated, he won’t be motivated to go to the toilet and will show signs of lethargy or fatigue. Being active and playing happily are signs that they’re drinking enough water.”

Here’s his advice.

1. Keep them cool When it’s warm and sunny, make sure your pets stay in the shade, and never leave them alone in a hot parked car – this can be fatal. Even when parked in the shade with the windows open, dogs can become distressed and uncomfortable very quickly. Cars can reach incredibly high temperatures within minutes of stopping. When a dog’s temperature goes above 40°C, it can trigger the start of irreversible damage to the brain and internal organs. If you see a dog in a hot car and can’t locate the owner, call the RSPCA for advice. Alternatively, call 101 or the local non-emergency police number and wait until they arrive. Also, remember that dogs pant to keep their body temperature down. This is only effective when the dog is sufficiently hydrated. If your dog isn’t panting and it's hot, he’s thirsty and needs water. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Add water to their food Adding a little water to your dog’s food is a really simple and effective way to introduce more water to his diet. Pet food - especially kibble - has a very low moisture content. Adding water is a great way to make the food look and taste a little different, as well as providing a bit more hydration. You could also give your dog ice cubes as a cooling and refreshing treat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Keep their water bowl clean It’s important to keep your pet’s water bowl clean. It encourages them to drink more and helps prevent any bacteria or mould from growing and entering their systems. We wouldn’t want to drink from a dirty mouldy cup and neither do our cats and dogs. And make sure to keep a close eye on water levels and refill during the day and before you go to bed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Always take water with you Giving your dog lots of exercise is a brilliant healthy habit to have and, for dogs and dog owners who are often out and about, we recommend buying a collapsible bowl or water bottle-bowl combo to provide access to drinking water wherever you are. To prevent dehydration and overheating when out with your dog on warm days, offer small amounts of water every 15 to 20 minutes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales