4 . Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus dogs truly are man’s best friend. Very loyal and reliable pups, they will stand by you through thick and thin and make the best friend you could ask for. Being an Earth sign, they like nothing more than a good roll in the mud – and hate nothing more than a bath to wash it off. Taurus pooches can be lazy and greedy when it comes to food but make the perfect companion regardless. Compatible human: Virgo.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images