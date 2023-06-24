Canines have always played a crucial role in film and television history – from our favourite (101) animated dog to pups in peril in Hollywood tearjerkers.

But some dog breeds make more movies than others, whether it’s canine celebrities Rin Tin Tin and Lassie, to the uncanny CGI of Cruella and Call of the Wild.

Pet insurance experts Protect My Paws used Internet Movie Database (IMDb) to identify the breeds that have appeared in the most films and TV shows of the past century, and some of the results may surprise you.

So, what dogs are the cinematic version of The Rock or Jennifer Lawrence – sure to sell tickets and get people streaming films at home?

Here are the 13 breeds of dog that have have the most starring roles on the big and small screen.

1 . Poodle With 209 credited screen roles, the charismatic poodle comes third on our list. Notable screen appearances include in Breakfast at Tiffany's, April in Paris and The Manchurian Candidate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . German Shepherd With 562 film and television credits, the German Shepherd has twice as many appearances as any other breed. Big starring roles include in the K-9 series and I Am Legend. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bulldog The second most starry pooch, with 284 appearances, is the bulldog - which was the most popular dog in Hollywood in the 1940s. Perhaps the most famous Bulldog is Spike, who appears in numerous Tom & Jerry cartoons. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Rottweiler The Rottweiler sometimes gets an undeserved bad repuation due to its chilling starring role in horror movie The Omen. Other notable entries in their 153 credits include Alien 3, Candyman and Amores Perros. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

