High Maintenance Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to need professional grooming - including the pampered Poodle 🐶

These canine primadonnas can make wonderful pets, but also demand plenty of time-consuming grooming.
By David Hepburn
Published 19th Aug 2021, 15:20 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 09:22 GMT

Dog ownership has soared to record levels over the last few years according to the Kennel Club, as more people than ever before felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some pooches certainly need more care than others – from dogs that require regular professional grooming, to dogs that need constant stimulation to be happy.

If you don’t want a dog that is going to take up a huge amount of your time then there are certain breeds your should consider scoring off your list.

Here are the 10 highest-maintenance breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Another high-maintenance Hungarian, the Komondor has a coat that looks like dreadlocks, which need to be regularly separated and cleaned. They are a deeply loyal and protective breed.

1. Komodore

The Puli is a Hungarian herding dog that has a thick corded coat that requires long periods of grooming to prevent its fur from becoming matted. If you are willing to put the time and effort in though, they make wonderful family pets.

2. Puli

Bred to be royal lap dogs and loyal companions, the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel needs plenty of grooming to keep their coat shiny and neat. They also demand plenty of attention - hating not being at their beloved owner's side at all times.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Despite their reputation of being pampered pooches, Poodles aren't actually as high-maintenance as the other dogs on this list. They do, however, benefit greatly from professional grooming to keep their beautiful coats in good nick.

4. Poodle

