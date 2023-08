These puppy primadonnas can make wonderful pets, but also demand plenty of time-consuming attention, grooming and care.

Dog ownership soared over the last three years according to the Kennel Club, as more people than ever before felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch โ€“ whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some pooches certainly need more care than others โ€“ from dogs that require regular professional grooming, to dogs that need constant stimulation to be happy.

If you donโ€™t want a dog that is going to take up a huge amount of your time then there are certain breeds your should consider scoring off your list.

Here are the 10 highest-maintenance breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Komodore Another high-maintenance Hungarian, the Komondor has a coat that looks like dreadlocks, which need to be regularly separated and cleaned. They are a deeply loyal and protective breed.

Puli The Puli is a Hungarian herding dog that has a thick corded coat that requires long periods of grooming to prevent its fur from becoming matted. If you are willing to put the time and effort in though, they make wonderful family pets.

Bichon Frise That beautiful white coat like a fluffy cloud comes at a cost - the Bichon Friseโ€™s coat requires regular brishing and combing. To keep it perfect, a monthly trip to a professional groomer for scissoring and bathing is recommended.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Bred to be royal lap dogs and loyal companions, the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel needs plenty of grooming to keep their coat shiny and neat. They also demand plenty of attention - hating not being at their beloved owner's side at all times.