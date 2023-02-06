Hero Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make the best military dogs - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
These canines have the perfect range of attributes for the serious job of serving their country in times of war.
According to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition, as a huge number of us did during the pandemic.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Of course, while dogs make amazing pets, they also have a range of important jobs to carry out – from herding sheep to guiding blind and partially-sighted people about their daily lives.
They are also used by the armed forces to carry out crucial missions both during war and in peacetime.
They even have their own medal for bravery – the PDSA Dickin Medal is the highest award any animal can receive while serving in the military and was created during World War 2.
These are the 10 breeds that make the best military dogs.
