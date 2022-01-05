A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the pandemic – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

If you are looking for a dog that will happily play with both adults and children for hours on end, there are particular breeds that are well-known for never boring of games.

Here are the 10 most playful breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever Originally bred to help fishermen recover nets, ropes and fish from the chilly waters of the North Atlantic, the Labrador Retriever still loves to fetch things. As anybody who has ever thrown a ball or stick for a Lab will know, you'll tire of the game long before they do. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Boxer Patient, gentle and affectionate, a Boxer makes a particularly good playmate for children with their endless energy and cheery outlook on life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. English Springer Spaniel A breed that has seemingly unlimited energy, if you're not playing a game with your English Springer Spaniel they'll make up their own - then play it endlessly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Australian Shepherd Australian Shepherds are one of the most athletic and agile breeds of dog and they love showing off their skills. If you want a dog that can leap six feet in the air to perfectly catch a swiftly-flying frisbee then this is the breed for you. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales