Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.
There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
But if you are looking for a dog that will be fearless in protecting you and your family from danger, there are a few brave breeds you should consider first.
Here are 10 of the most courageous breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
