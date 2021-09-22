A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply aren’t as affectionate towards their owners than others.
It doens’t mean that they won’t make a loyal and valued pet, jut that if you are looking for a dog that will happily cuddle for hours you should look elsewhere.
Here are the 10 least affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more