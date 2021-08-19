If you welcome these breeds of dog into your home you should keep an eye on your new pet's waistline.

Here are the 10 greediest breeds of adorable dog that can easily become obese

Some dogs just love their food so need their families to make sure they don’t pile on the canine pounds.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:59 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes which mean that they need a little extra looking after, including some dogs that are predisposed to putting on weight and becoming unhealthy.

These dogs just don’t know when they are full, so careful portion control, ensuring they aren’t able to steal food, and regular weigh-ins are key to them living long and healthy lives.

Here are the 10 greediest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. Beagle

The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Dachshund

Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Labrador Retriever

Shameless food thieves, Lanrador Retrievers will literally eat until they are ill. They actually have a gene that prevents their brain from registering they are full - so it's not their fault they are hungry again 30 seconds after their dinner. It means that Lab owners need to constantly monitor their food intake to avoid health problems.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is a wonderful dog for those with smaller homes but they will eat anything and everything they find. Due to their small stature and body shape, just a few extra pounds can cause them problems, so best not to overdo the treats.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3