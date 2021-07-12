The Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) chiefs say this means that the UK now has 17 million pet-owning homes, with the majority owning either a cat or a dog – or both.

There are now around 12million pet cats in the UK, with a whole range of breeds prized by feline fans.

Several studies have indicated that owning a pet has led to an improvement in mental health for people hit by Covid restrictions.

Here are the 10 most popular breeds since the beginning of lockdown according to price comparison site GoCompare.

1. Domestic shorthair Britain's most popular cat by quite some distance is the humble domestic shorthair, or Moggie. What these crossbreeds lack in pedigree they more than make up for in friendliness, easy nature and general good health. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Ragdoll The Ragdoll has been the UK's second most popular cat since March 2020. Originally bred in America, this breed has striking blue eyes and a silky-soft coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. Bengal An attractive breed created from hybrids of the spotted Egyptian Mau and the Asian Leopard Cat, the Bengal cat is the UK's third favourite. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. British Shorthair Fourth on our list is the British Shorthair. This popular cat can come in a range of colours and are generally friendly companions who love a cuddle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo