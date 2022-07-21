A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and demand for four-legged friends remains high as the pandemic continues.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs just don’t get on well with cold weather.

These less hardy breeds will not thank you for long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures – in fact it might be very bad for their health – and might benefit from wearing a jacket to pop out for a winter walk.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that struggle in cold conditions.

1. Dachshund There's a reason why you often see Dachshunds in colourful winter attire - their short coats and tiny stature mean they hate the cold. Their short legs are also pretty unhelpful when it comes to anything more than a light smattering of snow.

2. Greyhound A good winter jacket, and perhaps even warm protective booties, are ideally needed when taking a skinny greyhound out into wintery weather. They'll still be keen to get home to laze by the fire though.

3. Chinese Crested In stark comparison the the Doberman, it would be obvious to most people that the Chinese Crested doesn't get on well with the cold - with only a very small amount of hair, they need to be wrapped up to compensate.

4. Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier's silky soft coat is no match for the cold winds of winter - and tends to get matted and tangled in rain and snow. Make sure to dry them off well when you get home to help them warm up quickly.