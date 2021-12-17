If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared to around 250,000.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds most suitable for children.

1. Labrador Retriever Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Pug Pugs are known to have a special affinity with children and are likely to become best buddies with the youngest member of the family within a wag of a tail. They are eager to please, easy to train, and very loving. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Golden Retriever Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Beagle A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play. Photo: Canva/Getty Images