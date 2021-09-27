Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.
There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
Some dogs tend to shed hair constantly, proving problematic for those with allergies and leaving carpets and clothes coated with discarded fur.
If you want to avoid this then there are certain breeds your should score off your list.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed most hair, according to the American Kennel Club.
