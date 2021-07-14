Here are another 13 of your brilliant summer snaps.
Here are another 13 pictures of Falkirk people enjoying summer fun in the sun

We’re now well into the third week of the summer holidays and you all certainly seem to be making the most of the warm weather.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 11:18 am

While many of us are skipping foreign holidays this year due to covid restrictions, we can still enjoy the relative freedoms we now have at home.

We asked you for the favourite picture of your summer so far on our Facebook page and you inundated us with happy images.

If fact you sent us so many, we're featuring another 13 of our favourites.

You can see the first part here.

1. Sandy shores

Richard Juner took this picture of the white sands of Coral Beach, on the Isle of Skye.

Photo: UGC

2. Champion

Stephanie Anderson took this picture of her son celebrating summer sporting success.

Photo: UGC

3. Freshly-picked

Claire Greenan shared a picture of her wee girl enjoying picking strawberries.

Photo: UGC

4. On the beach

This picture of kids having fun on the beach was taken by Kirsten Hester.

Photo: UGC

