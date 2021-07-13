Here are 13 pictures of Falkirk people enjoying summer fun in the sun
We’re now well into the third week of the summer holidays and you all certainly seem to be making the most of the warm weather.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:11 pm
While many of us are skipping foreign holidays this year due to covid restrictions, we can still enjoy the relative freedoms we now have at home.
We asked you for the favourite picture of your summer so far on our Facebook page and you inundated us with happy images.
Here are 13 of our favourites.
