While many of us are skipping foreign holidays this year due to covid restrictions, we can still enjoy the relative freedoms we now have at home.

We asked you for the favourite picture of your summer so far on our Facebook page and you inundated us with happy images.

Here are 13 of our favourites.

1. Gone training Sam Johnston took this picture of the Kinneil Steam Train while on a "fantastic" day trip with her children at the weekend.

2. On safari Lauryn McDonald took this picture with her mum, niece and son during a visit to Longleat Safari Park.

3. Life's a beach Mary Johnston captured this image of her 9-year-old daughter Ruby on the beach at Craig Tara.

4. Headed to the lakes Dawn Shillinglaw was lucky enough to have a sunny day to enjoy Lake Windermere with her son.