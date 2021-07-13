These are afew of the wonderful summer snaps you've shared with us.
These are afew of the wonderful summer snaps you've shared with us.

Here are 13 pictures of Falkirk people enjoying summer fun in the sun

We’re now well into the third week of the summer holidays and you all certainly seem to be making the most of the warm weather.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 3:11 pm

While many of us are skipping foreign holidays this year due to covid restrictions, we can still enjoy the relative freedoms we now have at home.

We asked you for the favourite picture of your summer so far on our Facebook page and you inundated us with happy images.

Here are 13 of our favourites.

1. Gone training

Sam Johnston took this picture of the Kinneil Steam Train while on a "fantastic" day trip with her children at the weekend.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

2. On safari

Lauryn McDonald took this picture with her mum, niece and son during a visit to Longleat Safari Park.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

3. Life's a beach

Mary Johnston captured this image of her 9-year-old daughter Ruby on the beach at Craig Tara.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

4. Headed to the lakes

Dawn Shillinglaw was lucky enough to have a sunny day to enjoy Lake Windermere with her son.

Photo: UGC

Buy photo
FalkirkFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 4