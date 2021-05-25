Another collection of pictures you've been taking of Level 2 Scotland.

Here are 13 more pictures Falkirk people have taken of life in Level 2 Scotland over the last week

It's now been over a week since coronavirus restrictions were eased in much of Scotland, and you’ve been out and about enjoying the extra freedoms.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 2:13 pm

We asked you on our Facebook page for your favourite picture from the past week, as Falkirk entered the Level 2 restrictions along with most of Scotland.

You've been sending so many in we thought we’d feature another 13 of them.

1. Floral fun

Michelle Russell's daughter is pictured smelling the flowers at Pittencrieff Park.

2. Big hugs

This picture marks the occasion of Isobel Gordon visiting her mum and "giving her a hug, for the first time in ages".

3. Missed you

Lesley Gilbert took this picture of "cousins, finally able to hug".

4. Up in the air

Laura McClung was lucky enough to be jumping onboard a plane last week as travel restrictions eased.

