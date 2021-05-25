Here are 13 more pictures Falkirk people have taken of life in Level 2 Scotland over the last week
It's now been over a week since coronavirus restrictions were eased in much of Scotland, and you’ve been out and about enjoying the extra freedoms.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 2:13 pm
We asked you on our Facebook page for your favourite picture from the past week, as Falkirk entered the Level 2 restrictions along with most of Scotland.
You've been sending so many in we thought we’d feature another 13 of them.
You can see the first 13 here.
