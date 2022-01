Pet's teeth have a lot of work to do – dogs use their mouths for more than just eating, they use them to play, explore and taste a lot of their surroundings too.

If your dog’s teeth aren’t properly cared for, it can cause problems.

February is Pet Dental Month and the experts at natural pet supplement manufacturer nutravet have used the opportuniaty to share their top tips to help look after pet’s teeth.

Registered Veterinary Nurse Korina Stephens said: “By the age of three, 80 per cent of dogs have developed some form of periodontal disease.

"Poor dental care doesn’t just affect your pet’s mouth, the bacteria generated by gum disease could eventually enter their bloodstream and potentially damage their heart liver or kidneys.

“When your pet has healthy teeth and gums, they can get the most out of their food, crunching every delicious mouthful as they go, but if their teeth hurt, they’ll soon go off their meals and their metabolism will suffer.”

Here are 11 tips to help brushing and maintaining dental health.

