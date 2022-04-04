The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting dog ownership has risen by nearly eight per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some will need a dog that can be left alone in the house without causing any problems while they pop out to work or socialise.

If that is the case there are certain dogs that should be immediately removed from your list of prospective pet pups.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that hate to be left alone.

The Bichon Frise has been bred to be the perfect lap dog, which means that it can feel anxious and abandoned if it doesn't have a lap to curl up on at all times. Separation anxiety can be a very real problem with this adorably and fluffy breed.

Another small breed that can suffer from separation anxiety, the Affenpinscher simply loves its owner so much that it hates to see them go. Leave them alone for long and you may well come home to a mess on the carpet as stress takes over.

Border Collies are the most intelligent breed of dog and also one of the most active. This means they need constant stimulation they simply won't get locked up alone. Leave these characters by themselves and you can expect them to become frustrated and destructive.

The Chinese Crested is a great dog for allergy sufferers due to their lack of hair. They are also tremendously psychologically sensitive, easily developing abandonment issues if you are constantly popping out without your canine friend.