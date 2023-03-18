News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
1 hour ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
4 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
5 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
5 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
6 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
Many dogs - including the cute French Bulldog - have remarkably sensitive hearing.
Many dogs - including the cute French Bulldog - have remarkably sensitive hearing.
Many dogs - including the cute French Bulldog - have remarkably sensitive hearing.

Hearing Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog with the most sensitive ears - including the loving Labrador 🐕

Some breeds of dog have the most amazingly sensitive ears – able to hear a pin drop at 100 yards.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from when it comes to choosing a canine pal, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One thing to consider is that some pups have a significantly more sensitive sense of hearing than others – an important attribute if you are looking for a watchdog to alert you to visitors. So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that have the best hearing.

Read more:

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Labrador Retriever tops many list of canine attributes - including the world's most popular dog breed - and it also leads the pack when it comes to hearing. They have been bred to hut and retrieve downed birds, so are able to detect the slightest rustle in the undergrowth.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever tops many list of canine attributes - including the world's most popular dog breed - and it also leads the pack when it comes to hearing. They have been bred to hut and retrieve downed birds, so are able to detect the slightest rustle in the undergrowth. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Poodle's long and floppy ears don't get in the way of their pin-sharp hearing. No matter what the size - toy, miniature or standard - your Poddle will hear their owner calling from a mile away.

2. Poodle

The Poodle's long and floppy ears don't get in the way of their pin-sharp hearing. No matter what the size - toy, miniature or standard - your Poddle will hear their owner calling from a mile away. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another dog traditionally used for hunting, the Cocker Spaniel has been bred to hear prey before the prey hears them.

3. Cocker Spaniel

Another dog traditionally used for hunting, the Cocker Spaniel has been bred to hear prey before the prey hears them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
In their native Tibet the Lhaso Apso is said to be able to hear the distant warning signs of natural disasters such as earthquakes and avalanches. In recent years their keen ears have been used to find survivors of such tragedies.

4. Lhasa Apso

In their native Tibet the Lhaso Apso is said to be able to hear the distant warning signs of natural disasters such as earthquakes and avalanches. In recent years their keen ears have been used to find survivors of such tragedies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Facebook