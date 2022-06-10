The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup. Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with young children will want a family-friendly dog.

It’s also worth thinking about health issues that can affect certain breeds, for instance bulldogs are particularly susceptible to respiratory problems, while pugs commonly develop eye infections.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that a dog won't develop issues, but some are less likely to than others. So, if you want a happy dog while avoiding hefty vet bills, here are 10 of the healthiest dog breeds you should consider, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Australian Cattle Dog They may not be hugely common in the UK but the Australian Cattle Dog can perhaps lay claim to the title of healthiest dog. The Guiness Book of Records includes it as the world's oldest dog - an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit.

2. Chihuahua The world's smallest dog breed is also one of the healthiest. The tiny Chihuahua has very few ailments particular to the breed, although older dogs may develop eye and cardiac issues - much like humans.

3. Beagle Developed primarily for hunting, the Beagle is now a popular pet with a keen sense of smell. The breed tends to stay healthy, with eye and hip problems only developing in later life.

4. German Pinscher German Pinschers are not known for any breed-specific health conditions, other than the usual eye and hip complaints later in life. Regular excercise and proper care should lead to a long and healthy doggy life.