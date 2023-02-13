These pups can all make fantastic family pets, but it can be a challenge to get them to do what they’re told.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are more challenging to train than others. This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – just that you’ll have to work extra hard to get them to listen to, understand and obey commands.

It may be worth investing in obedience classes to get them to understand the basics of sitting, staying and walking to heel. Here are 10 of the breeds that are most difficult to train, according to the American Kennel Club.

Borzoi The long-nosed Borzoi will seem to be eager to please but won't necessarily manage to do so. The American Kennel Club's explanation for this is that "in their quiet, catlike way they can be stubborn, and training is best accomplished with patience, consistency, and good humor."

Afghan Hound The Afghan hound may be elegant and loving, but it can be a nightmare to train. The American Kennel Club descrives it as "the challenge of training and independent hound" that has a habit of being "aloof". Positive reinforcement (in other words, plenty of treats) is your best chance of getting this breed to sit and stay.

Bloodhound Bloodhounds are adorable and good-natured dogs but their incredible sense of smell can distract them from whatewver you are asking them to do. They can also be lazy, lacking any real motivation to learn.

Dalmation Dalmatians are a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde breed - they can be very obedient, but only when it's something they are happy to go along with. If it's not something they are keen on they can be obstinate, while poorly-trained Dalmations have a habit of jumping up, growling and snapping.