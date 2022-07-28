A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowing to go outside to relieve themselves. Some breeds practically train themselves, while others may continue to do their business inside well into adulthood. Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most difficult to house train.

1. Pug The Pug is another dog that may ignore its housebreaking training when it suits them. These diminutive characters hate the cold and wet weather, so may unilaterally decide to avoid it entirely.

2. Dachshund Notoriously stubborn, even if a Dachshund knows it's meant to go outside it might simply not bother.

3. Pomeranian The trick with toilet training the Pomeranian is to assert your dominance early on - letting your pet know who the boss is. If you miss this narrow window of opportunity, well, you only have yourself to blame.

4. Afghan Hound Training the gorgeous Afghan Hound to do anything is pretty tricky. It's not that they don't understand, it's just that more often than not they just don't care.