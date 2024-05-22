The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership rocket to record levels of late.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Some are looking for a dog that will make them feel safer in their own home – and, with many guard dogs also affectionate and loyal, they can make great all-round family pets.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for to protect your property and family, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Australian Shepherd Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd is a breed that was actually developed in the USA. The name comes from the Spanish area of Asturias, where its origins have been traced. Traditionally used as a herding dog, it is a breed that is as brave as it is beautiful - and are also great with young children.

2 . Staffordshire Bull Terrier Another hugely popular choice in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving.

3 . Tibetan Mastiff The Tibetan Mastiff, with their distinctive thick coat designed for cold climates, are loyal and affectionate to their inner circle but will repel unwanted guests with ferocity.

4 . Dobermann Pinscher Also known as the Doberman Pinscher in the USA, the Dobermann is a fast and noble breed that the American Kennel Club calls "incomparably fearless and vigilant".