Greyhound Facts 2022: These are 10 fascinating bits of dog trivia about the adorable Greyhound 🐶
They’re one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds, but how much do you really know about the lovable, speedy, and surprisingly sleepy Greyhound?
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the pandemic.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect puppy.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Greyhound – they regularly crop up lists of Britain’s most popular dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.
Read more:
Dog Life Span: 10 breeds of lovable dog that live the shortest average lives - including the proud Great Dane