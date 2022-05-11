The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect puppy.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Read more:

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Greyhound – they regularly crop up lists of Britain’s most popular dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. A coat of many colours Greyhounds come in a huge range of colours - there are at least 30, incorporating a variety of combinations of white, brindle, fawn, black, red, and grey. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. A biblical beast The Greyhound is the only dog breed mentioned in the KIng James Bible, named as one of the "four things stately" in Proverbs 30:29–31. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. An ancient breed The Greyhound is one of the oldest breeds of dog that are still kept as pets today. A skeleton of a Greyhound was excavated in Syria and was found to date back around 4,000 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. What's in a name? It may seem to be obvious that the Greyhound got its name by simply being a grey dog, but that's not the case. Prominent linguists believe that they name actually translates as 'fair dog' and comes from the Old English moniker 'grighund'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales