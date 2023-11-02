News you can trust since 1845
Looking for inspiration to name your new Greyhound pup?

Greyhound Puppy Names 2023: Here are the top 10 dog names for the loving Greyhound 🐶

About to pick up a new Greyhound puppy but can’t decide what to call it? Here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Dec 2021, 10:22 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:18 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.Here are their top 10 Greyhound names.

The top dog when it comes to Greyhound names is Murphy. It's a Gaelic name meaning 'sea-warrior'.

1. Murphy

The top dog when it comes to Greyhound names is Murphy. It's a Gaelic name meaning 'sea-warrior'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Runner-up when it comes to Greyhound owner's favourite names goes to Tommy. It's a diminutive form of the English name Thomas and means 'a twin'.

2. Tommy

Runner-up when it comes to Greyhound owner's favourite names goes to Tommy. It's a diminutive form of the English name Thomas and means 'a twin'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The final podium place in the race for the most popular Greyhound name goes to Poppy. Taken from the flower of the same name, it simply means 'red'.

3. Poppy

The final podium place in the race for the most popular Greyhound name goes to Poppy. Taken from the flower of the same name, it simply means 'red'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A lovely name for a lovely breed of dog - Belle comes fourth in our list. It's a French name meaning 'beautiful'.

4. Belle

A lovely name for a lovely breed of dog - Belle comes fourth in our list. It's a French name meaning 'beautiful'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

