If you welcome these breeds of dog into your home you should keep an eye on your new pet's waistline.

Greedy Dogs 2023: THese are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most at risk of becoming obese - including the loving Labrador 🐕

Some dog breeds just love their food so need their families to make sure they don’t pile on the puppy pounds.
By David Hepburn
Published 19th Aug 2021, 11:59 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST

More of us than ever before have welcomed a new four-legged friend into our homes in the last few years, as there has bee a huge increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes which mean that they need a little extra looking after, including some dogs that are predisposed to putting on weight and becoming unhealthy.

These dogs just don’t know when they are full, so careful portion control, ensuring they aren’t able to steal food, and regular weigh-ins are key to them living long and healthy lives.

Here are the 10 greediest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy.

1. Dachshund

Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle.

2. Beagle

The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Small dogs don't burn off calories as quickly as large dogs, so a breed like the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel need a substantial amount to exercise to burn off a big meal. They tend to eat their meals very quickly, so it's a good idea to invest in a puzzle bowl to force them to take their time over supper and keep them in tip-top shape.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Small dogs don't burn off calories as quickly as large dogs, so a breed like the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel need a substantial amount to exercise to burn off a big meal. They tend to eat their meals very quickly, so it's a good idea to invest in a puzzle bowl to force them to take their time over supper and keep them in tip-top shape. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Shameless food thieves, Lanrador Retrievers will literally eat until they are ill. They actually have a gene that prevents their brain from registering they are full - so it's not their fault they are hungry again 30 seconds after their dinner. It means that Lab owners need to constantly monitor their food intake to avoid health problems.

4. Labrador Retriever

Shameless food thieves, Lanrador Retrievers will literally eat until they are ill. They actually have a gene that prevents their brain from registering they are full - so it's not their fault they are hungry again 30 seconds after their dinner. It means that Lab owners need to constantly monitor their food intake to avoid health problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

