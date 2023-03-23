News you can trust since 1845
Looking for inspiration to name your new German Shepherd puppy?

German Shepherd Dog Names: These are the 10 most popular puppy names in the world for adorable German Shepherds 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new German Shepherd pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable German Shepherd then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable German Shepherd.

Here are their top 10 German Shepherd names.

The most popular name for German Shepherds is Kaiser. It's a German name, meaning 'emperor'. Earlier this year a German Shepherd police dog called Kaiser was hailed a hero after being stabbed five times in the head when he caught a man trying to break into a house. He survived the attack and returned to duty.

The most popular name for German Shepherds is Kaiser. It's a German name, meaning 'emperor'. Earlier this year a German Shepherd police dog called Kaiser was hailed a hero after being stabbed five times in the head when he caught a man trying to break into a house. He survived the attack and returned to duty. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The runner-up spot for most popular German Shepherd name goes to Bear. It's another German name (not surprising, given the breed of dog) that means 'strong and brave'.

The runner-up spot for most popular German Shepherd name goes to Bear. It's another German name (not surprising, given the breed of dog) that means 'strong and brave'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The final podium place for most popular German Shepherd name goes to Zeus. Zeus was the king of the gods in Greek mythology, with the name meaning 'sky father'.

The final podium place for most popular German Shepherd name goes to Zeus. Zeus was the king of the gods in Greek mythology, with the name meaning 'sky father'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Bella is the fourth most popular name with German Shepherd owners. It's a lovely name for a lovely dog - meaning 'beautiful' in a number of languages, including Greek, Latin, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Bella is the fourth most popular name with German Shepherd owners. It's a lovely name for a lovely dog - meaning 'beautiful' in a number of languages, including Greek, Latin, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Dogs