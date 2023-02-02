With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-lockdown, here are the breeds of dogs that are least likely to feel the need to bite.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged since the start of the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some more likely to lash out with nips, nibbles and even bites.

Of course any dog is capable of delivering a damaging bite, while most dogs of any breed are unlikely to do any damage unless seriously provoked, but there are certain breeds who have temperaments making them less likely to be aggressive than other.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least likely to bite.

1 . French Bulldog The Bulldog's smaller continental cousin is just as easygoing, if not quite as lazy. The French Bulldog generally doesn't have an aggressive bone in its body and, even if they can occasionally be somewhat stubbon, they are highly unlikely to snap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Labrador Retriever Sticks tend to have the most to fear from the teeth of the Labrador Retriever. Renowned for their friendly and loving nature, it's massively unusual for a Lab to bite - one of many reasons why they are the world's most popular dog breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel When it comes to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, the main motivation is an overriding eagerness to please its owners. Even if one of these beautiful dogs does have a wee nip, when it realises it has displeased its owners, it's unlikely to do it again. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Newfoundland There's a good reason that the enormous Newfoundland breed is known as a 'nanny dog'. They may look intimidating but they are incredibly gentle, particularly with children, and the only problem you should have is stopping them from affectionately licking strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images