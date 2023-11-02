News you can trust since 1845
Needing inspiration to come up with a name for your new French Bulldog pup?Needing inspiration to come up with a name for your new French Bulldog pup?
French Bulldog Dog Names 2023: These are the top 10 puppy names for the loving French Bulldog 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Frenchie pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Nov 2021, 10:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable French Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable Lab.

Here are their top 10 French Bulldog names.

The second podium place for Frenchie names goes to Hugo. It's a name of Germanic origin that means 'mind'.

1. Hugo

The second podium place for Frenchie names goes to Hugo. It's a name of Germanic origin that means 'mind'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Rocco heads the pack when it comes to names for French Bulldogs. It's an Itialian name that means 'rest'.

2. Rocco

Rocco heads the pack when it comes to names for French Bulldogs. It's an Itialian name that means 'rest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Luna wins the bronze medal for French Bulldog names. It comes from Latin and means 'moon' - Luna was the Roman goddess of the moon.

3. Luna

Luna wins the bronze medal for French Bulldog names. It comes from Latin and means 'moon' - Luna was the Roman goddess of the moon. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The fourth most popular name for French Bulldogs is Lola. It may be a pretty name for a pretty dog, but it has a less-cheery meaning - 'sorrow' in Spanish.

4. Lola

The fourth most popular name for French Bulldogs is Lola. It may be a pretty name for a pretty dog, but it has a less-cheery meaning - 'sorrow' in Spanish. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

