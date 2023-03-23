News you can trust since 1845
Needing inspiration to come up with a name for your new French Bulldog pup?

French Bulldog Names: These are the 10 most popular puppy names in the world for the adorable French Bulldog 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new French Bulldog pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable French Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable Lab.

Here are their top 10 French Bulldog names.

The second podium place for Frenchie names goes to Hugo. It's a name of Germanic origin that means 'mind'.

1. Hugo

The second podium place for Frenchie names goes to Hugo. It's a name of Germanic origin that means 'mind'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Rocco heads the pack when it comes to names for French Bulldogs. It's an Itialian name that means 'rest'.

2. Rocco

Rocco heads the pack when it comes to names for French Bulldogs. It's an Itialian name that means 'rest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Luna wins the bronze medal for French Bulldog names. It comes from Latin and means 'moon' - Luna was the Roman goddess of the moon.

3. Luna

Luna wins the bronze medal for French Bulldog names. It comes from Latin and means 'moon' - Luna was the Roman goddess of the moon. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The fourth most popular name for French Bulldogs is Lola. It may be a pretty name for a pretty dog, but it has a less-cheery meaning - 'sorrow' in Spanish.

4. Lola

The fourth most popular name for French Bulldogs is Lola. It may be a pretty name for a pretty dog, but it has a less-cheery meaning - 'sorrow' in Spanish. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

