The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rocket during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Living in a flat or apartment can be an issue when it comes to getting a new pup.

But there are several breeds that positively thrive in confined spaces - and are unlikely to bother the neighbours with barking.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for those living in flats or apartments, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Pug The tiny pug is perfectly happy living in a flat. A couple of moderate walks a day will keep them exercised and then they'll be happy napping on the couch.

2. Shih Tzu Small, quiet, calm and loving, the Shih Tzu was originally bred to live in Chinese palaces, so need relatively little time outdoors and are perfectly content living in a flat.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Even a small flat is fine for a cute and cuddly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - with a couple of walks around the block they'll be happy to spend the rest of their day curled up on your lap.

4. Bichon Frise Rarely growing over a foot in height and weighing in at just 15 pounds, the Bichon Frise is a dog seemingly designed for city living. While they need little space, they don't like being left alone for more than a few hours - something that needs to be taken into consideration.