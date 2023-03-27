News you can trust since 1845
Some dog breeds are likely to need far fewer visits to the vet over their lifetime than others.

Fit Dogs: Here are the 10 healthiest breeds of adorable dog that should need fewest vet visits - including the loving Beagle 🐶

With puppy ownership continuing to soar post-pandemic, here are the dog breeds that are least likely to need a visit to the vet.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:34 BST

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with young children will want a family-friendly dog.

It’s also worth thinking about health issues that can affect certain breeds, for instance bulldogs are particularly susceptible to respiratory problems, while pugs commonly develop eye infections.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that a dog won't develop issues, but some are less likely to than others. So, if you want a happy dog while avoiding hefty vet bills, here are 10 of the healthiest dog breeds you should consider, according to the American Kennel Club.

All three sizes of poodle - Standard, Miniature and Toy - tend to stay in good health, with lifespans of up to 18 years, and joint and eye issues only tending to affect older dogs.

1. Poodle

All three sizes of poodle - Standard, Miniature and Toy - tend to stay in good health, with lifespans of up to 18 years, and joint and eye issues only tending to affect older dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They may not be hugely common in the UK but the Australian Cattle Dog can perhaps lay claim to the title of healthiest dog. The Guiness Book of Records includes it as the world's oldest dog - an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit.

2. Australian Cattle Dog

They may not be hugely common in the UK but the Australian Cattle Dog can perhaps lay claim to the title of healthiest dog. The Guiness Book of Records includes it as the world's oldest dog - an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The lively and loveable Border Collie used to suffer frem several genetic conditions but DNA testing by breeders has helped eliminate many of them, meaning they tend to now be one of the healthiest breeds. Deafness and epilepsy are the two most common conditions to still affect them.

3. Border Collie

The lively and loveable Border Collie used to suffer frem several genetic conditions but DNA testing by breeders has helped eliminate many of them, meaning they tend to now be one of the healthiest breeds. Deafness and epilepsy are the two most common conditions to still affect them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Developed primarily for hunting, the Beagle is now a popular pet with a keen sense of smell. The breed tends to stay healthy, with eye and hip problems only developing in later life.

4. Beagle

Developed primarily for hunting, the Beagle is now a popular pet with a keen sense of smell. The breed tends to stay healthy, with eye and hip problems only developing in later life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

