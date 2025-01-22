A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
One thing to take into consideration is whether you are an experienced or new dog owner, with certain breeds far more challenging than others for newcomers to the canine club.
Of course, depending on your lifestyle and circumstances there’s no one size fits all approach – but first time owners should consider breeds that tend to be easy to train, eager to please, and friendly.
Here are the 10 best breeds for first-time dog owners, according to the American Kennel Club.
1. Labrador Retriever
The most popular dog in the Britain is also a pretty good choice for a first time owner. The Labrador Retriever has the perfect combination of brains, beauty and friendliness. It should be noted though that they need regular exercise and don't like being left alone for long periods of time. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Bernese Mountain Dog
If you are a first time owner keen to go 'extra large' then the Berenese Mountain Dog is probably your best option. Easy-going, eager-to-please and gentle, their intelligence makles them relatively easy to train. They are good with kids too, and surprisingly lazy. Their hair is the only part of thme that's fairly high maintenance - there's a lot of it and they need regular brushing (while your carpet will need regular hoovering). | Canva/Getty Images
3. Shih Tzu
A perfect first pet for somebody looking for a house dog, the Shih Tzu is a friendly breed that needs little in the way of space or exercise. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Collie
The Collie is a larger dog that needs quite a lot of exercise, but as long as you live an active lifestyle they make great first dogs. They are a breeze to train and are a loyal, affectionate and devoted breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
