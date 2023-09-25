Female Puppy Names 2023: These are the 10 most popular girl dog names in Britain - including loving Luna 🐕
According to the Kennel Club the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes since the global pandemic has soared.
Some of the most in-demand include Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs and Labrador Retrievers, while others have seen their popularity flatline.
Of course, once you’ve decided to add a four-legged friend to your family, there’s the tricky business of what to call your new pooch.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Insurance company GoCompare has carried out some research into the most popular dog names chosen over lockdown.
So don’t be surprised if you get more than you expected when you call back a dog with one of these 10 names in the park.
These are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club