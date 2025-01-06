Some dogs can reach staggering speeds.Some dogs can reach staggering speeds.
Some dogs can reach staggering speeds.

Fastest Dogs 2025: Here are tge 10 quickest breeds of adorable dog in the world - and their top speeds 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 5th Aug 2021, 16:30 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:03 GMT
If you can keep up with these speedy dog breeds you’ll be doing pretty well – they can run at up to 40mph incredibly.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.

Here are 12 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador

Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

These are 10 breeds of dog perfect for those struggling with anxiety

These are 10 of the best breeds for dog owners who live alone

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph.

1. Greyhound

It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed.

2. Saluki

One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph.

3. Afghan Hound

In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive

4. Vizla

The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FacebookDogs
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice