Fascinating Corgi Facts: Here are 10 fun bits of trivia you should know about the loving Welsh Corgi 🐕

They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the cute and lovable Welsh Corgi dog?

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Oct 2021, 10:42 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Welsh Corgi – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Welsh Corgi.

There are two distinct breeds of Welsh Corgi recognised by the Kennel Club - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. They look very similar but the are Cardigan is larger, both in weight and in height, and the dogs have different shapes of tail.

1. Two breeds

There are two distinct breeds of Welsh Corgi recognised by the Kennel Club - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. They look very similar but the are Cardigan is larger, both in weight and in height, and the dogs have different shapes of tail.

The name Corgi comes from combining the Welsh words for dwarf (cor) and dog (gi).

2. What's in a name

The name Corgi comes from combining the Welsh words for dwarf (cor) and dog (gi).

According to Welsh legend, the Corgi is an enchanted dog ridden by fairies and elves at night and used to pull their carriages.

3. A legendary hound

According to Welsh legend, the Corgi is an enchanted dog ridden by fairies and elves at night and used to pull their carriages.

Welsh Corgis were originally used to herd cattle. Their combination of being short and agile meant they could nip at the heels of larger animals to keep them moving - earning them the nickname of 'heelers',

4. Have you herd?

Welsh Corgis were originally used to herd cattle. Their combination of being short and agile meant they could nip at the heels of larger animals to keep them moving - earning them the nickname of 'heelers',

