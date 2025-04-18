These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.
By David Hepburn

Published 14th Jul 2021, 13:38 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 12:39 BST
These dog breeds are known to get on particularly well with youngsters, making them the perfect choice for owners with kids, or those planning on having children soon.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to the Kennel Club dog ownership has soared to record levels and is still rising.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here are the dog breeds that should be at the top of your wish list if you have children.

Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

1. Labrador Retriever

Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

2. Beagle

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The second most popular dog in the UK, the French Bulldog, is also one of the best for families. They are playful, smart, cuddly, adaptable, and don't need a huge amount of exercise.

3. French Bulldog

The second most popular dog in the UK, the French Bulldog, is also one of the best for families. They are playful, smart, cuddly, adaptable, and don't need a huge amount of exercise. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

With its combination of loyalty, intelligence and sweet nature, the Newfoundland is a great family dog. They may be huge, but they are also gentle and protective of children.

4. Newfoundland

With its combination of loyalty, intelligence and sweet nature, the Newfoundland is a great family dog. They may be huge, but they are also gentle and protective of children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

