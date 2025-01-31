Children and dogs can become fast friends.Children and dogs can become fast friends.
Family Dogs: These are the 10 best - and worst - breeds of adorable dog for families with children - from Chihuahua to Labrador 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Feb 2022, 12:14 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 11:10 BST
If you have young children and are looking to add a puppy to your family, here are the breeds that should top your list – and those you should maybe steer clear of.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last few years – according to the Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog get on really well with children, while others are really only suitable for grownups.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make perfect pets for families with young children – and those that should be avoided.

Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

1. Golden Retriever

When it comes to the dogs most suited to families with youngsters, there's one particular top dog. Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their gentle, loving and outgoing nature.

2. Labrador Retriever

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

3. Beagle

The noble-looking Irish Setter is an outgoing and sweet-natured breed that loves big long walks and plenty of cuddles.

4. Irish Setter

