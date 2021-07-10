Some of the sporting activities available around Falkirk for your kids to enjoy this summer.

Falkirk school holidays: 10 sporty summer activities for children to enjoy over the summer

As we come towards the end of the second week of the school summer holidays, here are a few ways to keep your kids entertained and fit.

By David Hepburn
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 5:25 pm

It can be hard to get your children off the couch over the summer break – and to keep boredom at bay with all the extra spare time to fill.

With foreign jaunts still largely off the cards, and coronavirus restrictions still limiting holiday activities, it’s important to find ways to keep youngsters active.

Luckily in Falkirk there are plenty of sporty choices – many of which are relatively inexpensive, or even free, to choose from.

Here are 10 active ideas for your children to enjoy this summer.

1. Plunge into swimming

There are usually up to eight swimming pools open to the public across the Falkirk area, including flumes, classes and inflatable sessions. Although the school pools are currently closed, you still have the Mariner Centre, Grangemouth Sports Complex, and Bo'ness Recreational Centre to choose from.

2. Hop on a segway

Try your hand on a futuristic form of transport at the Scottish Segway Centre, just next to the Falkirk Wheel. Head to their Facebook page for booking information.

3. Improve your service

Head to Dollar Park and take advantage of the great public tennis courts run by Falkirk Community Trust.

4. Saddle up

Located just outside Bonnybridge, Hayfield Riding School has classes to introduce your child to horse riding, starting at just £20.

