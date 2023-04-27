News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
26 minutes ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
39 minutes ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
49 minutes ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
2 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
15 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
They are a relatively rare breed in the UK, but how much do you know about the lovable Shiba Inu?They are a relatively rare breed in the UK, but how much do you know about the lovable Shiba Inu?
They are a relatively rare breed in the UK, but how much do you know about the lovable Shiba Inu?

Facts About Shiba Inus: Here are 10 amazing facts you need to know about about the loving Shiba Inu 🐕

They’re one of the UK’s more unusual breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the loveable and loyal Shiba Inu pup?

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Oct 2021, 11:07 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

One dog that sometimes appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Shiba Inu – they are one of the more unusual dogs to be seen in the UK’s parks but have a range of positive attributes that make them a great household pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

Dogs That Get Lonely: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Originally the Shiba Inu was bred as a hunting dog - flushing and chasing small game like birds and rabbits in the mountainous areas of the Chūbu region of Japan.

1. Useful dogs

Originally the Shiba Inu was bred as a hunting dog - flushing and chasing small game like birds and rabbits in the mountainous areas of the Chūbu region of Japan. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dog historians believe the Shiba Inu is likely the result of a cross between the Jomon-jin’s dogs and dogs that came to Japan with a new wave of immigration in around 300 BC.

2. A winning cross

Dog historians believe the Shiba Inu is likely the result of a cross between the Jomon-jin’s dogs and dogs that came to Japan with a new wave of immigration in around 300 BC. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Doge meme, featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu, became a hugely popular internet meme 2013. The meme consists of a picture of a dog accompanied by multicolored text representing an inner monologue in broken English. It in turn led to the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies.

3. Many memed mutts

The Doge meme, featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu, became a hugely popular internet meme 2013. The meme consists of a picture of a dog accompanied by multicolored text representing an inner monologue in broken English. It in turn led to the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The origins of the name of the Shiba Inu are a mystery - other than 'Inu' meaning dog in Japanese. 'Shiba' means brushwood in Japanese so some think it may refer to the terrain where they were bred, while others believe it could refer to the colour of the dog's coat. Another theory is that it refers to an archaic use of shiba in Japan, when it simply meant 'little'.

4. What's in a name?

The origins of the name of the Shiba Inu are a mystery - other than 'Inu' meaning dog in Japanese. 'Shiba' means brushwood in Japanese so some think it may refer to the terrain where they were bred, while others believe it could refer to the colour of the dog's coat. Another theory is that it refers to an archaic use of shiba in Japan, when it simply meant 'little'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3