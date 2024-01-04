News you can trust since 1845
Eye Problems in Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to develop eye infections and issues - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

Prospective owners should be aware their beloved dog may be predisposed to developing eye problems.
By David Hepburn
Published 30th Sep 2021, 16:48 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

There are a number of canine disorders relating to the eyes – from conjunctivitis to glaucoma – with some breeds far more likely to be affected than others.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to having issues with their eyes.

Like the Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retreivers are predisposed to suffer from PRA. Responsible breeders will not breed from a dog known to have the inherited condition.

1. Golden Retriever

Like the Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retreivers are predisposed to suffer from PRA. Responsible breeders will not breed from a dog known to have the inherited condition. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Labrador Retrievers are genetically more likely than other dogs to develop progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), a degenerative condition that causes complete blindness within around two years of diagnosis.

2. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers are genetically more likely than other dogs to develop progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), a degenerative condition that causes complete blindness within around two years of diagnosis. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Courageous German Shepherds are the breed of dog most likely to develop Chronic Superficial Keratitis, which causes the dog's body to reject the cornea. Treatment is availbale to slow its progression.

3. German Shepherd

Courageous German Shepherds are the breed of dog most likely to develop Chronic Superficial Keratitis, which causes the dog's body to reject the cornea. Treatment is availbale to slow its progression. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Springer Spaniels commonly develop glaucoma and cataracts, particularly later in life. A trip to the vet is required if your pet's eyes are cloudy, red or itchy.

4. Springer Spaniel

Springer Spaniels commonly develop glaucoma and cataracts, particularly later in life. A trip to the vet is required if your pet's eyes are cloudy, red or itchy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

