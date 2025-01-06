Many of us have welcomed new puppies to our families over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just a few years ago.

Research from the pet experts at Pets4Homes shows that the average puppy in the UK now costs around £2,000 – more than double the average price in 2019.

And some breeds will set you back thousands – particularly if they have a pedigree and a prestigious breeding history.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

1 . Tibetan Mastiff If you want to welcome a mighty Tibetan Mastiff into your home don't expect much change out of £10,000 - they are the UK's most expensive dog. Bred to guard temples in their native Tibet, they look like adorable lions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Samoyed Hailing from Siberia, where they were used to pull sleds, a Samoyed puppy in the UK can cost up to £6,000. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . English Bulldog A Kennel Club registered English Bulldog from good breeding stock should cost in the region of £5,000. Those adorable wrinkly faces are simply priceless though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog is one of the trndiest canines out there at the moment - challenging the Labrador for the title of the UK's most popular dog. Fashion comes at a price - around £4,500 at last count. Photo: Canva/Getty Images