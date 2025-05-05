How much is that doggy in the window?How much is that doggy in the window?
How much is that doggy in the window?

Expensive Dogs 2025: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog with the biggest price tags - including the loving English Bulldog 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Jul 2021, 13:17 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 13:23 BST
Demand for dogs has increased massively in recent years, meaning that prices for some breeds have rocketed.

Many of us have welcomed new puppies to our families over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just a few years ago.

Research from the pet experts at Pets4Homes shows that the average puppy in the UK now costs around £2,000 – more than double the average price in 2019.

And some breeds will set you back thousands – particularly if they have a pedigree and a prestigious breeding history.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador

Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

10 of the noisiest breeds of dog that are adorable but likely to bark and howl

Here are the native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK

These are the 10 largest breeds of dog in the world - they're huge and adorable

Hailing from Siberia, where they were used to pull sleds, a Samoyed puppy in the UK can cost up to £6,000.

1. Samoyed

Hailing from Siberia, where they were used to pull sleds, a Samoyed puppy in the UK can cost up to £6,000. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
If you want to welcome a mighty Tibetan Mastiff into your home don't expect much change out of £10,000 - they are the UK's most expensive dog. Bred to guard temples in their native Tibet, they look like adorable lions.

2. Tibetan Mastiff

If you want to welcome a mighty Tibetan Mastiff into your home don't expect much change out of £10,000 - they are the UK's most expensive dog. Bred to guard temples in their native Tibet, they look like adorable lions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A Kennel Club registered English Bulldog from good breeding stock should cost in the region of £5,000. Those adorable wrinkly faces are simply priceless though.

3. English Bulldog

A Kennel Club registered English Bulldog from good breeding stock should cost in the region of £5,000. Those adorable wrinkly faces are simply priceless though. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Originally from Germany, the Rottweiler can make for a fiecely loyal family pet - despite the slightly unfair reputation they have for aggression. It's not damaged their cost though - expect to shell out up to £4,000.

4. Rottweiler

Originally from Germany, the Rottweiler can make for a fiecely loyal family pet - despite the slightly unfair reputation they have for aggression. It's not damaged their cost though - expect to shell out up to £4,000. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice