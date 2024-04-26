These are the breeds of dog that will hit you hardest in the pocket following surging prices over lockdown.These are the breeds of dog that will hit you hardest in the pocket following surging prices over lockdown.
Expensive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 most costly breeds of adorable puppy - including the loving Dachshund 🐕

Demand for dogs has increased massively in recent years, meaning that prices for some breeds have rocketed.
By David Hepburn
Published 12th Jul 2021, 13:17 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 14:47 BST

Many of us have welcomed new puppies to our families over the last few years, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.

But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just two years ago.

Research from the pet experts at Pets4Homes shows that the average puppy in the UK now costs a hefty £1,875 – more than double the average price in 2019.

And some breeds will set you back an average of nearly £3,000.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537.

1. Miniature Dachshund

The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537.

The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995.

2. English Bulldog

The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995.

The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471.

3. Cockapoo

The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471.

The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949.

4. Cavapoo

The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949.

