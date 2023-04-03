News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
4 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
These are the breeds of puppy that are perfect for the more mature dog owner.
These are the breeds of puppy that are perfect for the more mature dog owner.
These are the breeds of puppy that are perfect for the more mature dog owner.

Elderly Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog perfect for the more elderly dog owner - including the loving Boston Terrier 🐕

With demand for puppies continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that make perfect companions for senior owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jul 2021, 16:33 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Poodles - Standard, Miniature, or Toy - have every attribute needed to make a great companion dog. They are hugely intelligent and loving, easy to train, only need walked once a day, and only need groomed once a month.

2. Poodle

Poodles - Standard, Miniature, or Toy - have every attribute needed to make a great companion dog. They are hugely intelligent and loving, easy to train, only need walked once a day, and only need groomed once a month. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Pekingese could be considered the ultimate lap dog. This breed likes peace and calm, so is perfect for a quieter home free of children. They also tend to form a particularly strong relationship with one particular person, creating a special bond.

3. Pekingese

The Pekingese could be considered the ultimate lap dog. This breed likes peace and calm, so is perfect for a quieter home free of children. They also tend to form a particularly strong relationship with one particular person, creating a special bond. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the smallest breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing.

4. Maltese

One of the smallest breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Facebook