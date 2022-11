If you value your carpets then these are the pups that will take their business outside with little effort.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years โ€“ Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your familyโ€™s latest addition.

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring that their new pet is quickly toilet trained โ€“ knowning to go outside to relieve themselves.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easiest to house train.

1. Border Collie It's no surprise to see the Border Collie on this list. They are the world's most intelligent breed of dog and quickly pick up the most complex of commands - making toilet training simple.

2. Australian Shepherd A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside.

3. Doberman Pinscher The Doberman Pinscher is a naturally fastidious and neat breed, so toilet training is something that they seem bred for. Most Dobermans will be house broken within a matter of days.

4. Bichon Frise Crate training is particularly effective with the cute Bichon Frise - creating a safe space for your pup that it will want to keep dry and clean.