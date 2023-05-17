If you are looking for a dog that will be happy to go for a long walk but won’t demand constant exercise then these are the breeds for you.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to the Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider is that some dogs need far more exercise than others – with the likes of the Border Collie requiring several walks a day and plenty of outdoor space at home.

Meanwhile, other types prefer to spend most of their time on the couch or in front of the fire and won’t thank you for much more than a quick trot around the park.

But if you are looking for the best of both worlds, you should consider a medium energy dog – that will keep up with you on outdoor adventures but will also be happy to have lazy days accompanying you as you binge on the latest television boxset.

Here are 10 breeds of the breeds that fit the bill.

Dachshund The independently minded (or, in other words, naughty) Dachshund needs a fair amount of exercise to stay healthy but, due to their tiny legs, what feels like a gently amble to you will feel like a marathon to them.

Shiba Inu A walk a day and a couple of more vigorous exercise sessions each week will keep an adorable Shiba Inu in tip top shape mentally and physically.

Boston Terrier Quite a few of the Terrier breeds fit firmly into the high energy category, but the Boston Terrier is more chilled than many of its cousins. Well known for being playful, they'll happy relax at home once they've had their daily dose of adventure.

Saint Bernard From its huge size and reputation for long mountain treks many would presume that the Saint Bernard would have the highest of energy levels. In fact, they are closer to the low energy category than most of the dogs on this list - perfect for those looking for a large dog that won't need hours of walking.

