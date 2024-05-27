If you have one of these breeds of dog as part of your family you should keep an look out for the early signs of eye conditions.If you have one of these breeds of dog as part of your family you should keep an look out for the early signs of eye conditions.
Dogs With Eye Problems: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that commonly suffer eye infections - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Sep 2021, 16:48 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 15:32 BST
Prospective owners should be aware their beloved dog may be predisposed to developing eye problems.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

There are a number of canine disorders relating to the eyes – from conjunctivitis to glaucoma – with some breeds far more likely to be affected than others.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to having issues with their eyes.

1. Golden Retriever

2. Collies

3. Springer Spaniel

4. Boston Terrier

